Our watch is almost ended. This Sunday, April 14, HBO’s Game of Thrones is back with Season 8 — the final chapter of a nine-year saga. And with just six episodes in this season, you’re going to want to make sure you don’t miss a single one so you can avoid spoilers.
Season 8 is sure to tie up some of the loose ends many of us have wondered about since the Season 7 finale in 2017, and one thing is for sure: As fire and ice finally collide, there is certain to be no shortage of action. While the premiere will air on HBO Sunday, it will also be streamable elsewhere on the internet, along with all future episodes of the season. The last episode, the 80-minute finale that's sure to shake us to our cores, will air on Sunday, May 19.
As night gathers and you prepare for your binge watch to begin, there are a few different options for keeping up to date with all of the action in Westeros. Ahead, we take a look at some of the streaming options and outline how much they cost and what their benefits are.
1. HBO on Hulu: additional $14.99/month
Hulu offers an HBO add-on for an additional $14.99 a month. With it, you can gain access to some of today's most popular TV shows and movies — including, of course, Game of Thrones.
Once you’ve subscribed, you can go to the Game of Thrones detail page, where you can watch every episode from the beginning. Once the new season starts, you can watch new episodes live — regardless of whether you have a Hulu Live TV plan or not.
2. HBO Now: $14.99/month
In previous seasons, Game of Thrones broke piracy records because HBO made it extremely difficult to watch the show if you didn’t have a cable subscription. Thankfully, HBO now offers HBO Now.
With the app, you can tune in to watch Game of Thrones live each Sunday and catch up on previous seasons, too. To sign up, head over to HBO’s website and subscribe to HBO Now. It costs $14.99 per month and offers a free one-week trial.
3. HBO Go: free with a TV Subscription
If you’re already an HBO subscriber, whether through your cable network or another subscription, and live in the U.S., you can watch Game of Thrones and other HBO shows by logging into the HBO Go app on any device.
4. HBO Amazon Prime: $14.99/month
If you are already an Amazon Prime user, you have the option of adding an HBO subscription onto your Prime Video for $14.99 a month. Prime has a better video interface than other options, including HBO Now, so if you have the choice, this may be the better bet.
