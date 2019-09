Season 8 is sure to tie up some of the loose ends many of us have wondered about since the Season 7 finale in 2017, and one thing is for sure: As fire and ice finally collide, there is certain to be no shortage of action. While the premiere will air on HBO Sunday, it will also be streamable elsewhere on the internet, along with all future episodes of the season. The last episode, the 80-minute finale that's sure to shake us to our cores , will air on Sunday, May 19.