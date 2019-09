Three men in a jail cell each try and one-up each other for whose crime is worse. One came in for armed robbery, one for assault, and another for stabbing his neighbor to death. Just when the latter believes he has won the title of “baddest in the cell,” in saunters McKinnon as Loughlin, camel blazer and all . “Oh yeah? You think that’s insane? I paid $500,000 to get my daughter into USC ,” she says. A hush falls over the cell followed by shock and disbelief that anyone would pay that much for college — on top of yearly tuition.