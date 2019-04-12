The Best Deals & Discounts You Can Get On Tax Day

Tax Day 2019 is just around the corner (mark your calendars, it’s April 15). If you haven't done your taxes already, or can't afford to pay, you may want to file for an extension.
And while filing taxes involves a lot of hard work and stress, it also means that some of us will be getting some money back from the government. But regardless of whether you're expecting a check from Uncle Sam, there’s no better way to celebrate checking taxes off your to-do list than with some good old-fashioned deals.
Ahead is a list of discounts, freebies, and other steals that you can enjoy on or around Tax Day. But remember: Since some of these deals may not be offered at every location or franchise, it’s a good idea to call ahead and make sure your local stores will honor these promotions.
Amazon Restaurants
Cinnabon
Back with its Tax Day Bites promotion, though the specific deals vary by location, so make sure to check what your local offering is.
McDonald's
Buy a Bic Mac or Chicken McNuggets at McDonald's on Tax Day and get a second for one cent. No coupon necessary.
Menchie’s
Pizza Hut
Through Monday, you can get any large two-topping pizza for $5.99. Only applicable for online and carry-out orders.
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
If you mention “tax day,” you can get a buy-one, get-one-free sandwich deal at participating locations.
Sonic Drive-In
On April 17, swing by for half-price cheeseburgers all day and also grab half-price shakes, ice cream slushes, and floats after 8 p.m.
The Kimpton Hotel Group
This hotel group is offering a Sweet Tax Relief package where they will waive hotel and restaurant taxes for stays through April 30.
Planet Fitness
Back with the 10th annual Free Massage During Tax Week promotion in partnership with Hydromassage. All you have to do is print out and bring this coupon to your local Planet Fitness for a free massage from April 14–21.
Zeel
The on-demand massage app offers in-home massage in over 85 cities. This year they’re giving first-time customers $20 off a massage with the code “TAXDAY2018” until the end of April.
Staples & Office Depot
The two office-supply chains are offering free shredding services, so you can get rid of all your confidential documents (though be sure you have digital copies in case you are audited!). All you have to do is print out this Office Depot coupon or this Staples coupon and bring it with you once you’re ready to shred.
