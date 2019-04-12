Lauren London Has A New Tattoo Honoring Nipsey Hussle

Nearly two weeks after the tragic passing of Nipsey Hussle, Lauren London took the stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the memorial service of her longtime partner. There, she shared a few heartfelt words, telling the crowd, "Grief is the final act of love. My heart hears you. I feel you everywhere. I'm so grateful that I had you." Nipsey, née Ermias Asghedom, and London had been together for five years before he was shot and killed on March 31.
Though London has been pretty silent on social media since Nipsey's passing, she did go to Instagram after the memorial service to debut a new forearm tattoo: a portrait of Nipsey with the phrase "God Will Rise" written underneath. In the caption, the actress wrote: "Real Love Never Dies. When you see me, you will always see him #LoveYouHussle."
"God Will Rise," is the meaning of Nipsey's birth name, Ermias. And they are the same words that Nipsey had permanently inked on his face. The tattoo is just one way that London is honoring Hussle, who she called her "best friend, sanctuary, protector, and soul."
Beyond his work in the music industry, Nipsey was very involved in the South L.A. community where he grew up. He owned a shopping center in the area and was working to bring new businesses to the neighborhood. All this to say, Nipsey touched many lives. A few celebrities have memorialized the rapper with tattoos — including Rick Ross, The Game, and JR Smith — and many of his fans have also been paying homage to his life with tattoos. Black Ink Tattoo Studios is even giving tattoos inspired by the late artist for free — whether it's portraits or lyrics — at all locations. "In honor of the Young Black role model, Black Ink wants to express our condolences by giving out free tattoos that represent and honor this astonishing icon," Ceaser Emanuel, CEO of Black Ink Crew, announced on Instagram.
Other tattoo shops are also offering specials that honor Nipsey's charitable legacy. On April 6, Enigma Studio in Beverly Hills gave $60 Nipsey-themed tattoos, with all the proceeds going to an elementary school that the late rapper supported. A long line formed early in the morning, before the shop even opened, and the business was running until midnight. This just goes to show the powerful influence the hip-hop artist had on his community, and how his message will continue to live on.
