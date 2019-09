Lauren London Has A New Tattoo Honoring Nipsey Hussle

Beyond his work in the music industry, Nipsey was very involved in the South L.A. community where he grew up. He owned a shopping center in the area and was working to bring new businesses to the neighborhood. All this to say, Nipsey touched many lives. A few celebrities have memorialized the rapper with tattoos — including Rick Ross, The Game, and JR Smith — and many of his fans have also been paying homage to his life with tattoos. Black Ink Tattoo Studios is even giving tattoos inspired by the late artist for free — whether it's portraits or lyrics — at all locations. "In honor of the Young Black role model, Black Ink wants to express our condolences by giving out free tattoos that represent and honor this astonishing icon," Ceaser Emanuel, CEO of Black Ink Crew, announced on Instagram