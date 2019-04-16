Shake Shack Is Taking Its Game Of Thrones Menu Nationwide

Shake Shack is taking its secret Game Of Thrones menu nationwide. While you no longer have to order the Dragonglass Shake and Dracarys Burger in Valyrian, there are still limits to the menu’s availability: The Dragonglass shake will not be available in stadiums, ball parks, airports or transit centers and the Dracarys burger is only available to order in 10 major cities. The Dragonglass Shake and the Dracarys Burger will be available until May 19 and April 21, respectively.
For the past few weeks, Shake Shack hid its Game of Thrones menu in anticipation of the fantasy show’s eight and final season. The secret burger and milkshake were originally only available to those GoT and Shake Shack superfans able to go to the burger joint’s Madison Square Park location and place their orders in Valyrian.
This story was originally published on April 6th at 3:45 p.m.
Dinner is coming, thanks to Shake Shack. The beloved burger joint is rolling out a secret menu to coincide with the premiere of Game of Thrones season 8, and you can chow down like Tormund and his giant sticks of meat, Food & Wine reports. The menu features the Dracarys Burger and Dragonglass milkshake. But like the heads of the dragon, there are three catches. Here’s what you need to know to get your meal of ice and fire.
To order to Game of Thrones menu items, you will need to order in Valyrian, the fictional working language created by linguist David J. Peterson for the show. Luckily, Shake Shack has put together a pronunciation guide to help you say the words at the register. Want the burger? You’ll have to ask for the Drakaro Parkliapos. The milkshake in Valyrian is Zīrtom Perzomy Rholītsos, and Shake Shack itself translates to Rholītso Rhakion. Practice makes perfect — after all, Missandei isn’t around to help you.
The next two catches are less of a tongue-twister. The secret menu is only available at the Shake Shack location in Madison Square Park in New York City. And you’ll need to act quickly — the burger will only be served until April 21; the milkshake, May 19 — so grab those dragon scales and fly through the sky.
For your efforts, you will be rewarded with a menu fit for a queen. The new Dracarys Burger is, naturally, smothered in a spicy sauce, with bacon and zesty Monterey Jack cheese. The Dragonglass shake is a white chocolate mint fresh confection, topped with shiny black toffee that resembles the dragonglass that Jon Snow mined all by himself (well, maybe he had some help). Valar morghulis? More like valar delicious.
