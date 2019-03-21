This Is Bobby Berk's Latest Venture

If you've ever wanted to buy something that Bobby Berk has artfully placed in a Queer Eye hero's home or wondered exactly how those renovations actually go down, you're not alone. In fact, the question presumably comes up enough that Berk started his own lifestyle website as a result.
As of today, BobbyBerk.com is officially live. In his editor's letter, he describes it as, "a curated place for design, lifestyle, fashion, health, wellness, fitness, shopping, and so much more." So far, the site features a mix of Bobby's favorite shoppable products, including everything from candles to sleek wooden measuring cups, clothes, and oil diffusers. There's also a home tour of a residence in the Bahamas, a post about a new color trend (Bobby is all about greens this season), and story from Zach Feldman (a personal trainer Berk met while filming Queer Eye) on how to stock a pantry.
"I want this site to be exciting, to be inspiring, to be educational, to be fun, to be multifaceted and to be a place that you can come to every day for something new," Berk says. Since his redesigns on the show always leave us impressed, we can't wait to apply his advice to our own spaces. And even though this is a solo venture, we can't help but hope for a guest post or two from some of the other members of the Fab Five. Maybe a few recipes from Antoni's upcoming cookbook? A beauty tutorial from JVN? We're not short on ideas to pitch.
