Most superheroes take on a sidekick or two to help them in their quest to save the city/planet/universe (take your pick), but in Shazam!, Billy Batson has a whole family of superheroes to help him defeat Dr. Thaddeus Sivana: his foster siblings.
Though most of the movie finds our hero Billy Batson (Asher Angel as a kid, Zachary Levi as Shazam) struggling to bond with his foster family — a band of kids played precocious child actors from some of your favorite TV shows (This Is Us, Fresh Off the Boat) and movies (It) — in the final battle, Billy remembers that the wizard who gave him his powers spoke of powerful brothers and sisters. In that moment, he calls on the rest of the residents of the Vasquez family foster home to use the wizard's staff to take on their own Shazam powers. And right then an there, the crew of kiddos transform into adult actors you've most definitely seen before too — just like Billy when he becomes a very buff Levi.
While fans of the comics likely knew exactly who that group of colorful characters were, the rest of us might need a little explaining. Here are the actors who play the Shazam family, and where Freddy, Mary, Eugene, Pedro, and Darla fit into the Shazam comic book history, too.
Frederick "Freddy" Freeman, a.k.a. Captain Marvel Jr.
Who Plays Him?
As, Freddy is played by It star Jack Dylan Grazer as a teen and former The O.C. heartthrob Adam Brody as the super-powered version. Interestingly, Grazer played a younger version of former SNL star Bobby Moynihan in the short-lived sitcom Me, Myself & I — but you probably recognize him as Eddie in the 2017 It remake — or maybe a 12-year-old version of Timothee Chalamet's character in 2018's Beautiful Boy. In Shazam, however, Grazer is a dead ringer for a young Seth Cohen, Brody's best-known role. Recently, Brody has been filming the Sony Crackle streaming series StartUp and the thriller Ready or Not, which hits theaters this year.
Who Is He In The Comics?
Billy's foster brother-turned-BFF Freddy told Billy he would've killed to have his powers — then got some of his own when the family transformed into a whole superhero team. Superpowered Freddy is based on the character of Captain Marvel Jr., the protege of Captain Marvel (a.k.a. Shazam's original name before the Marvel comics copyright issue). The old-timey version of Freddy saw Captain Marvel himself imbue the kid with power after an accident involving the villain Captain Marvel was fighting, but the version established in the Sept. 2011 reboot of DC Comics' "New 52" timeline was very similar to the character's movie back story. That Freddy was Billy's foster brother at the Vasquez family home, alongside Mary, Pedro, Eugene, and Darla. Comic Billy was blond and had been disabled since he was a kid.
Mary Bromfield, a.k.a. Mary Marvel
Who Plays Her?
As a high school senior, she's played by Grace Fulton — whose biggest film credit is 2017 horror prequel Annabelle Creation from Shazam director David F. Sandberg. She has appeared as younger versions of many a TV character (including Revenge's Victoria Grayson, and Ghost Whisperer's Melinda Gordon). As an adult, she's played by Michelle Borth, whose biggest credits include nine seasons on CBS' Hawaii Five-0 reboot, the one-season procedural The Forgotten, and the short-lived but critically acclaimed HBO drama Tell Me You Love Me.
Who Is He In The Comics?
Mary's movie backstory is similar to DC's Flashpoint reboot of the character: she's the eldest Vasquez foster sister and was recently accepted to college in California. The character was first introduced in a 1942 issue of the original comic as the twin sister of Billy, who was given similar powers by the wizard Shazam and transformed into the superpowered Mary Marvel when she spoke his name.
Eugene Choi
Who Plays Him?
Played by 12-year-old sitcom star Ian Chen as a kid, Eugene transformed into Riverdale and 13 Reasons Why mega-babe Ross Butler (who just booked a new gig in Netflix's upcoming To All The Boys I Loved Before sequel).
Who Is He In The Comics?
Eugene was first introduced in the Flashpoint/New 52 DC Comics reboot much like he appears on screen in Shazam: Billy's smart foster brother with his nose typically stuck in a video game at all times.
Pedro Peña
Who Plays Him?
As a kid, he's played by Jovan Armand, also known as Brick's BFF Troy on The Middle and Ricky Delarosa on the Nickelodeon series Bella and the Bulldogs. As an adult, he's played by G.I. Joe: Retaliation and From Dusk Till Dawn TV remake star D.J. Cotrona.
Who Is He In The Comics?
Billy's third foster brother is the quiet, shy teenager Pedro, a creation of the Flashpoint comic with the same backstory as the rest of the newer siblings: he shares Billy's power by saying "shazam" and transforming into a superpowered adult version of himself.
Darla Dudley
Who Plays Her?
You recognized Billy's precocious little foster sister from This Is Us, where Faithe Herman plays Randall and Beth's youngest daughter, Annie Pearson. As an adult, she's played by all-star Meagan Good, who began acting as a kid in shows like Cousin Skeeter, though more recent projects include Think Like a Man and the short-lived TV series Deception and Minority Report. She'll next appear in the upcoming video game adaptation Monster Hunter.
Who Is She In The Comics?
The talkative and scene-stealingly adorable screen Darla is slightly different from page Darla, who was introduced as a teenager at the same time as Eugene and Pedro, and stayed the same age when she transformed into her superhero version.
