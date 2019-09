Roberto Cavalli Suddenly Closed All Of Its US Stores

Since Cavalli himself stepped down four years ago, the label has seen quite a high turnover on the exec side. Peter Dundas only stayed 19 months , and last week, his successor Paul Surridge left after less than two years. He posted his decision to leave on his Instagram : “I have given much consideration to this decision and reached the conclusion that the mission I have signed on has changed and enters a new direction with a new perspective,” the statement read. “I now wish to focus on other projects that I put aside in order to achieve our common goals with Roberto Cavalli Group.”