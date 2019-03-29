Kris Jenner has been watching the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson drama unfold via her clouded crystal ball, and she is not pleased. The momager of the Kardashian family has kept her mouth shut on the latest drama involving an alleged kiss between Khloé Kardashian's (ex) boyfriend Thompson and Kylie Jenner's (ex) friend Woods, but on Friday, she spilled it all to the only person she trusts: Ryan Seacrest.
Jenner appeared on the podcast On Air With Ryan Seacrest to talk about the drama that's all over the trailer for the upcoming 16th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and revealed how she manages to get through these moments when her family's personal problems are all over the internet.
Despite the fact that Kris is often accused of orchestrating drama like this to promote the E! show, she tells Seacrest she defers in these moments to a higher power.
"First of all, I pray about it. I really do," she said. "I find that, you know, just the spiritual side of me has to kick in because otherwise, you know, I feel like I wouldn't survive."
However, with a billionaire daughter and four other successful children (plus Rob), she's learned to trust that they can handle their own problems.
"As challenging as some of these situations are, I think that because [my kids] have one another and they try to make really good decisions, that they're gonna come out the other side with a lot of clarity and a lot of honesty and do what they feel like is the right thing," she explained. "And I really trust all of my kids to make those good decisions."
