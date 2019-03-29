Nicolas Cage Just Got Married & Un-Married In The Blink Of An Eye

Like Kim Kardashian and Britney Spears before him, Nicolas Cage is joining the hallowed club of extremely short celebrity marriages. The 55-year-old actor barely made headlines for his surprise marriage to make-up artist Erika Koike before outlets were reporting that he had already filed for an annulment from the 34-year-old. All in all, their marriage lasted four days, with Cage seeking a divorce if an annulment is not possible.
The couple's relationship wasn't quite as whirlwind as this wedding makes it seem. The two had actually been dating for a year before this hiccup, according to Us Weekly. They were first seen together in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in April 2018, and apparently got married on March 23. Cage filed for annulment on the 27.
Koike was Cage's fourth wife after Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley, and Alice Kim, the latter of whom he was married to for over ten years before their split in 2016.
In the midst of all this, the internet was introduced to Cage's "beefy goth son," whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton, courtesy of New York Magazine's Gabriella Paiella.
Important: It has come to my attention that Nic Cage has a beefy goth son pic.twitter.com/KX7M6fobCb— Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) March 27, 2019
28-year-old Weston Coppola Cage was arrested back in 2017 for a DUI hit-and-run, but it's unclear if he ever served jail time. It's also unclear how the beefy goth son feels about his father's ill-fated marriage, or the prospect of assembling a team to steal the Declaration of Independence.
