Nicolas Cage Just Got Married & Un-Married In The Blink Of An Eye

Like Kim Kardashian and Britney Spears before him, Nicolas Cage is joining the hallowed club of extremely short celebrity marriages . The 55-year-old actor barely made headlines for his surprise marriage to make-up artist Erika Koike before outlets were reporting that he had already filed for an annulment from the 34-year-old. All in all, their marriage lasted four days, with Cage seeking a divorce if an annulment is not possible.