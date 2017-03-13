Actor Nicolas Cage's son Weston Coppola Cage has been charged on three counts following an accident in Los Angeles in early February. The 26-year-old is facing one charge of a DUI and two counts of hit and run, the L.A. City Attorney's office told People.
In February, Cage was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the San Fernando Valley. At the time, the LAPD confirmed to People that the musician "crashed into stop signs, a street sign, parked cars and multiple mailboxes before running his white Chevy Camaro into a tree." Cops were called after he fled the scene of a different accident that took place nearby shortly beforehand (though he was not charged for that at the time).
Cage — whose blood alcohol level was reportedly 0.15, almost twice the legal limit, according to TMZ — was arrested for a DUI, examined at a hospital, and soon released on a $30,000 bail.
Cage, who now faces jail time, has battled substance abuse in the past. He was arrested twice for domestic violence during his first marriage to singer Nikki Williams, which ended messily in 2012. He had said that he was inspired to stay sober following the birth of his first son Lucian, with second wife Danielle, in 2014.
Weston's father Nicolas has not yet commented in the incident.
