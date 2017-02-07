Nicolas Cage’s Son Arrested For DUI

Weston Coppola Cage, the 26-year-old son of actor Nicolas Cage, was arrested for driving under the influence last Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed to People. Police said they were first alerted after the younger Cage allegedly got involved in an accident on Saturday afternoon. He is accused of leaving the scene of the accident, but has not been charged. The musician and actor then allegedly struck stop signs, a street sign, parked cars, and several mailboxes with his white Chevy Camaro before crashing into a tree. The incident took place in the San Fernando Valley, about a mile from his first accident. Police arrested Cage — who was checked for injuries at a local hospital — at the scene. He was booked for a DUI, and was released on a $30,000 bail. It's not his first brush with the law. Cage was arrested twice for domestic violence during his first marriage to Nikki Williams, who was arrested alongside him in one 2011 incident. Cage is the Oscar winner's oldest son — from his former relationship with Christina Fulton — and is himself a father. He and his second wife, Danielle, welcomed son Lucian in July 2014. In a 2015 interview he said that his son's birth had inspired him to be sober.
Advertisement