Nicolas Cage has a look-alike, and unlike his character in Face/Off, it has nothing to do with face swapping. The Ghost Rider actor has lots of famous relatives (he is a Coppola, after all) but the one that shares a big resemblance is actually another Cage. Nicolas' son Weston Cage is the spitting image of his dad, so much so that he has been cast as his dad's younger self on the big screen.
Weston, the son of Nicolas and his former partner Christina Fulton, is a 25-year-old black metal rock musician and actor. According to Vice, he invented a genre of music he calls "ghost metal," which sounds delightfully creepy. His music career led him to a collaboration with his dad: his song "Black Sun Damascus" can be heard during a party scene in Cage's new movie Dog Eat Dog, reports ET.
It's not the only time the father and son team have worked together: in addition to appearing alongside his dad in the 2005 movie Lord Of War, Weston played the younger version of Nicolas' character Paul in 2014's Rage. One look at this face and it's easy to see why he scored the role:
Weston has previously rocked an edgier look, perfect for rocking out to ghost metal. At least, I would assume so, considering Weston apparently invented it:
Weston's son Lucian was born in July of 2014, and is Nicolas' first grandchild. According to Weston, Nic is an awesome grandpa and dad: "I believe that a lot of the morals and philosophies that I will teach to my son definitely comes from my father," Wes told ET. "He was an amazing father to me."
And, apparently, one with strong genes.
