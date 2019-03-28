The new trailer for the 16th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is pretty much all about the February drama between Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson, and Khloé Kardashian. Cameras caught the drama just as the season finished filming when Kylie Jenner's BFF admitted to sharing a kiss with Thompson at a party. In the trailer, we see glimpses of the familial implosion.
"It just sucks it has to be so public. I am not just a TV show. This is my life," Khloé says through tears, later adding, "My family was ruined!"
While the trailer doesn't explicitly mention the scandal, E! News confirmed that several of the clips shown are in fact from the fallout of Thompson's cheating. No matter what else happened this season, the Woods drama is what everyone will be tuning in for.
That's why, according to Us Weekly, Woods made sure to get out of the country before the trailer dropped and reopened old wounds.
"Jordyn is thrilled to be in London and actually timed her trip around when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians trailer dropped so she could distract herself and focus on the future,” a source said. “[Jordyn is] obviously mortified by the trailer, and her mom is upset about it too, but they expected it. It’s still difficult to relive, and Jordyn is glad to be out of L.A. while everyone is talking about it. It’s humiliating and she is still haunted by it. She’s trying to look fabulous on social media, but it’s still a lot for any person to deal with."
When she is in L.A., Woods is working on other projects to keep her distracted, including a collaboration with Team 10 member Justin Roberts. Woods will be appearing in his upcoming music video, which suggests the influencer may be beginning her YouTube career.
As for the Kardashians, season 16 premieres this Sunday, although it will probably take a while to get to the cheating scandal. But let's hope not too long because Woods can't stay in London forever.
