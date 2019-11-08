As far as chic free-spirits go, Drew Barrymore is queen. This past spring, the captivating actress turned entrepreneur channeled her contagious energy into an exciting new venture: the launch of a luminous yet affordable home line at Walmart.com, Flower Home — and she just debuted 130 new seasonal styles that we can't wait to cart.
The vibrantly curated collection of furniture and décor is directly inspired and designed by Barrymore's passion for travel and personal style — something she defines as poppy, colorful, and fun. "I think we’re in the joy business – make a home that you can have people in that you love and be in by yourself and feel safe and inspired and calm and enveloped and happy," Barrymore shared. Flower Home's unique pieces range from bohemian bedding to eclectic art along with new dining and living additions all dressed up in fresh fall attire.
Scroll ahead to shop our favorite selects from the new additions that Barrymore describes as, "a perfect balance of rich layered and cozy that creates a sense of things that were collected over time."
