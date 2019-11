The vibrantly curated collection of furniture and décor is directly inspired and designed by Barrymore's passion for travel and personal style — something she defines as poppy, colorful, and fun. "I think we’re in the joy business – make a home that you can have people in that you love and be in by yourself and feel safe and inspired and calm and enveloped and happy," Barrymore shared. Flower Home's unique pieces range from bohemian bedding to eclectic art along with new dining and living additions all dressed up in fresh fall attire.