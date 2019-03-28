Ariana Grande is letting loose on social media again, but there's new music at the end of the Twitterstorm. While the 25-year-old originally surprised fans with news that she and BFF Victoria Monet would be releasing a new song Thursday night, Grande had to walk back her hasty tweets. No matter, though, because now their new song, "Monopoly," is slated to arrive on Monday. (Yes, this is a different track than the one the duo performed on stage in Albany, NY earlier this week. That was the previously unreleased "She Got Her Own.")
Before announcing the song, Grande and Monet began teasing some of the lyrics on Twitter, with Grande writing "work so fuckin muuuuuch, need a twinny twin twin" and Monet adding, "You’d be straight for life if I gave you my pin." From those few initial lines, the songs appears to deal with themes of hard work, buying things, and winning at this game of life. Sounds about right to me.
Grande then wrote "even tho we gave up that 90% for the win," before making a bold declaration.
"man, let’s drop it tomorrow night @VictoriaMonet seven rings is ab to be number one for eight weeks and the album might go back to no. 1 too.... we need to celebrate tbh ! life too short and too sweet rn. hmmmmmmm."
However, Monet then suggested Monday, and Grande agreed, admitting that she had perhaps gotten a little ahead of herself.
"word it’s also like .... not mastered or ready or delivered lmaooo. see, this is why i can’t go on twitter anymore. i get too excited and say shit i shouldn’t. however, monday is soon enough ! we love uuu."
There's definitely no rush for Grande to deliver yet another song, considering she dropped two albums in the past year and is currently on tour. However, making music and releasing it whenever the mood strikes is a part of her newest philosophy.
"it feels sm healthier & sm more authentic & rewarding," she said on Twitter of her new approach. "regardless of the outcome, i prefer this bc it’s real & feels happy. no games. i love music. i love the ppl i make it w. these past few months made me fall in love w this job all over again. so thank u sm for being down."
"Monopoly" with Victoria Monet will be released Monday — unless, of course, she changes it again.
