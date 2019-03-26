Who's In The Twilight Zone Reboot? More Like, Who Isn't?

Get ready for comparisons between Jordan Peele's Twilight Zone reboot, which premieres on CBS All Access on April 1, and the show Black Mirror. The resemblance is understandable. Both are thought-provoking anthology shows featuring episodes that will stay with you long after their hour-long run time.
But both the original Twilight Zone, which ran from 1958 to 1964, and the latest reboot are more concerned with an individual at a moral crossroads than with the impact of new technology, like Black Mirror. Each episode is grounded in a single character's foibles; from there, the eerie show uses magical devices to point certain social ills or flaws in thinking.
Among 10 episodes of The Twilight Zone, Jordan Peele is the only constant. His commentary punctuates the characters' journeys through the sixth dimension, forever insinuating their flaws — but leaving the ultimate judgments up to the audience. What will you think of their decisions?
These are the most recognizable faces in all of the ten episodes. Here's who to look out for.
Jordan Peele
Appears In: 10 episodes
Where You've Seen Him: Peele is the executive producer of The Twilight Zone reboot. He's also the 2019 version of Rod Serling — a role that makes quite a lot of sense for Peele, considering his previous work. Like Peele, Serling saw entertainment as a tool for elevating social consciousness. He used the fantastical devices of The Twilight Zone to tell parables about the human condition and society's ills. Sound a bit like Get Out?
Kumail Nanjiani
Appears In: "The Comedian"
Where You've Seen Him: Like his character in The Twilight Zone, Kumail Nanjiani is a stand-up comedian. He's also an acclaimed writer and actor. Nanjiani and his wife, Emily V. Gordon, wrote the Oscar-nominated movie The Big Sick about their unusual love story.
Amara Karan
Appears In: "The Comedian"
Where You've Seen Her: Fans of The Night Of will recognize Amara Karan as Naz's (Riz Ahmed) defense lawyer, Chandra Kapoor. Karan has also appeared in The Darjeeling Limited and The Death and Life of John F. Donovan.
Tracy Morgan
Appears In: "The Comedian"
Where You've Seen Him: It'll be interesting to see Tracy Morgan, known for his long career of playing lovable goofs, play the actual devil on The Twilight Zone. Morgan famously played a version of himself on 30 Rock.
Steven Yeun
Appears In: "The Traveler"
Where You've Seen Him: Steven Yeun is a member of the central trio in the recent Korean film Burning, but he's most known for playing Glenn in The Walking Dead. Yeun also starred in Sorry to Bother You and Okja.
Greg Kinnear
Appears In: "The Traveler"
Where You've Seen Him: Greg Kinnear took a recent turn toward the devious in House of Cards — will it continue in The Twilight Zone? Kinnear's a staple in film and TV, starring in works like Little Miss Sunshine and, of course, You've Got Mail.
Adam Scott
Appears In: "Nightmare at 30,000 Feet"
Where You've Seen Him: For Parks and Rec fans, Adam Scott will forever be Ben Wyatt. He plays a much different kind of husband in Big Little Lies. He'll star in the third version of the classic Twilight Zone episode about a man who sees a gremlin on the wing of he plane (William Shatner and John Lithgow previously held the role).
Sanaa Lathan
Appears In: "Rewind"
Where You've Seen Her: Recently, Sanaa Lathan was in the Netflix movie Nappily Ever After, the latest in her long list of movie credits. She's famous for '90s and early 2000's classics like Love and Basketball, The Best Man, and Brown Sugar.
Jessica Williams
Appears In: "Rewind"
Where You've Seen Her: Jessica Williams is one of two dope queens on the WNYC podcast 2 Dope Queens. She starred in the Netflix movie The Incredible Jessica James and will be in the upcoming movie Booksmart. Her career got started when she was a correspondent on The Daily Show.
DeWanda Wise
Appears In: "Rewind"
Where You've Seen Her: DeWanda Wise was the star of Netflix's She's Gotta Have It, the TV adaptation of Spike Lee's 1986 movie. She'll return to Netflix for the movie Someone Great.
Seth Rogen
Appears In: Unannounced
Where You've Seen Him: Alongside other comedians Kumail Nanjiani and Tracy Morgan, Seth Rogen is headed into The Twilight Zone. The actor, writer, producer, and director is best known for his work on movies like Knocked Up, Superbad, Pineapple Express, and This Is The End. He'll be Pumbaa in the upcoming remake of The Lion King.
Taissa Farmiga
Appears In: Unannounced
Where You've Seen Her: Adding The Twilight Zone to her list of credits after multiple seasons of American Horror Story, Taissa Farmiga is well on her way to becoming a queen of horror anthologies.
Luke Kirby
Appears In: Unannounced
Where You've Seen Her: Luke Kirby is famous for doing a stellar Lenny Bruce impersonation in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. You can also catch him in The Deuce.
Rhea Seehorn
Appears In: Unannounced
Where You've Seen Her: Rhea Seehorn a regular on TV shows like Better Call Saul, Whitney, and Frank and Bash. She'll play Taissa Farmiga's sister in the still unnamed episode of The Twilight Zone.
Chris O'Dowd
Appears In: "The Blue Scorpion"
Where You've Seen Him: Chris O'Dowd cemented his place in our hearts by playing the the goofy and endearing love interest in Bridesmaids. He's also in The IT Crowd and the television adaptation of Get Shorty, as well as the splendid (and overlooked) movie Juliet, Naked.
Amy Landecker
Appears In: "The Blue Scorpion"
Where You've Seen Her: Amy Landecker is one part of the the dysfunctional Pfefferman family in Amazon's Transparent.
Jacob Tremblay
Appears In: "The Wunderkind"
Where You've Seen Him: Jacob Tremblay gave a stunning performance as a boy raised in a confined space in the movie Room, and another as a boy with facial deformities in Wonder.
Zazie Beetz
Appears In: Unannounced
Where You've Seen Her: Zazie Beetz' star is rising. After starring in the TV show Atlanta, Beetz was in the movies High Flying Bird and Deadpool 2.
