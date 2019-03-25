What's scarier: Jordan Peele's Us or trying to count to 70 million? Moviegoers confronted both this weekend when they flocked to theaters to see the newest horror film from the Get Out director, earning the feature an unfathomable $70.3 million domestically. This means the movie has already broken some significant records — most notably it now boasts the No. 1 launch for an original horror title, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
In addition to that already impressive accolate, Us has the top opening ever for any original R-rated pic (knocking 2012's Ted off the top spot) and the third-biggest horror opening ever behind It ($123.4 million) and 2018's Halloween sequel ($76.2 million)
Peele is finding just as much success internationally with this doppelganger-themed hit, giving it an $87 million opening weekend worldwide. Star Lupita Nyong'o is rightfully basking in the success.
"What a way to end opening weekend!" she tweeted. "I’ve felt the support all around (woweee New York Times this week!) and am grateful for this moment. I’m having so much fun and looks like many of you had a scary good time at the theater this weekend too."
Us follows in the footsteps of other Black-led films like Black Panther whose box office success is just another reason to support diversity in Hollywood.
“There has been a lack of imagination in Hollywood, which sets us up to bring in really new, creative ways of storytelling,” Peele told Variety last year. “The imagination, especially, when we talk about representation, has been dull. For years and years and years, there’s this preconceived notion that diversity presents a struggle for projects. Well, the truth is, we haven’t invested in diversity. We haven’t invested in artists. So there’s a lack of courage, and I think, when you take leaps and you bring courage and confidence to projects, it works.”
Us is in theaters now.
