Tell Me A Story Is Once Upon A Time For Grown-Ups

For starters, it’s sexy. There are hookup scenes in the first hour of Tell Me A Story that would never fly on the family-friendly Once Upon A Time. The maturity of the CBS version is also evident in how scary it is — which is probably why the network debuted it on Halloween Wednesday despite future episodes being set to air on Thursdays. Tell Me A Story is definitely a thriller. Many of the scenes look better suited for The Purge than they are for any live-action Disney remake. Seriously, those pig masks freaked me out. More ominously, the threats that characters face on this show are not fluff. Vengeful lovers, the local homicide unit, and a haunted past all threaten to take down our characters in the premiere.