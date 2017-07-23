Once Upon a Time fans, it looks like season 7 could be the most exciting one yet despite worries that they show may lose its mojo with a lot of its starring cast not returning.
The trailer for the latest season has been unveiled, and it there is a lot to look forward to when the premiere comes on October 6th. The cast sat down to share details with those at San Diego Comic-Con, where they confirmed that familiar faces including Regina Mills (Lana Parrilla), Captain Hook (Colin O’Donoghue), and Mr. Gold (Robert Carlyle) would be back this time around. They will be joined by newcomers to the show Dania Ramirez, Gabrielle Anwar, and Andrew J. West.
In the trailer, we see that Captain Hook will be working as a police officer and his storyline is going to mirror how the series started — appropriate, considering the massive reboot that we're all expecting from the show in season 7. If you loved it once before, you'll love it again...right?
Our guess is that all the talk of remembering in the trailer is a big hint that memory is (once again) going to play a big role in whatever plans the big bad this season has for our heroes. It may also play a role in explaining how a cast can disappear without causing a major rift in the storyline.
It's been confirmed that Ramirez will be playing Cinderella (this will be the first time that audiences have seen a live-action Black Cinderella since the 1997 Disney film adaptation starring Brandy Morewood as the title character) and we get a glamorous glimpse of her here. Her stepmother will be played by Anwar, as "new wicked stepmother, Lady Tremaine." Princess Tiana will also be appearing this season, played by Mekia Cox.
Major concerns arose among the show's fandom, following the announcement that so many characters won't be returning this season. Addressing this directly, Kitsis noted, "We are going to take a few new characters and go on a new journey, and we hope you’ll come along with us.”
It was also said that this season will also focus on "a prominent LGBTQ+ storyline." There aren't any further details on this, but you can bet it'll be exciting to see onscreen.
It's sad to see so many characters that we've grown to love leave, but as the trailer says, a new journey awaits.
