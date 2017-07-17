Dania Ramirez's Once Upon A Time Character Has Been Announced

Ever since it was announced that Dania Ramirez had joined the Once Upon a Time cast for Season 7, fans have been busy speculating about who she'll play. The majority of fabled characters have already appeared on the series, so it seemed like showrunners were working with slim pickings.
During a panel at Disney's D23 Expo, Once Upon a Time execs announced that Ramirez will play one of the most iconic fairy tale princesses of all time: Cinderella. But wait, there's more! Her character is also Henry's wife and the mother of Lucy.
"Dania Ramirez will be playing a different version of Cinderella...If we remember Henry's grandfather is Prince Charming, so we have the grandson of Prince Charming with a new Cinderella," writer-producer Edward Kitsis told the crowd.
Although Ramirez is certainly a great fit for the role, the announcement is surprising because a young Cinderella (played by Jessy Schram) has already appeared on the show. However, Ramirez's Cinderella won't exactly be a grown-up version of Schram's Cinderella.
Other teasers revealed during Disney's D23 Expo indicate that new cast members will play characters who have already appeared on the series, and their stories will be told in new and different ways.
Showrunners also confirmed that the season premiere, titled "Hyperion Heights," refers to the location of Season 7: Henry's new neighborhood in Seattle, Washington. The setting includes a stunning forest that's a throw back to old-school Disney.
All these hints are great and all, but we can't wait until Once Upon a Time returns to the small screen this fall. .
