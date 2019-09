The brainchild of Kevin Williamson, widely known for writing some seriously sinister films such as Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer, Tell Me A Story puts a dark and twisted spin on childhood classic tales like The Three Little Pigs and Little Red Riding Hood. The official trailer for the psychological thriller series debuted at New York Comic Con, and it’s clear that this show will be a much darker than ABC’s Once Upon a Time and more rooted in reality than NBC’s Grimm.