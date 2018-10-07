If sweet and sappy fairytales were never really your thing, then you’re going to love Tell Me A Story, a new series coming to CBS All Access.
The brainchild of Kevin Williamson, widely known for writing some seriously sinister films such as Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer, Tell Me A Story puts a dark and twisted spin on childhood classic tales like The Three Little Pigs and Little Red Riding Hood. The official trailer for the psychological thriller series debuted at New York Comic Con, and it’s clear that this show will be a much darker than ABC’s Once Upon a Time and more rooted in reality than NBC’s Grimm.
Advertisement
"What I like is that there's nothing on TV like it," Williamson previously said of the series during the CBS All Access Television Critics Association panel. "It sits in its own little world."
Season 1 of the show is set modern-day New York City and weaves together the stories of The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood, and Hansel and Gretel into what Deadline deems “an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge, and murder.” It’s probably safe to speculate that there will be plenty of creepy pig masks floating around, and the “treats” Red is bringing to her sick grandmother won’t be of the sweet, baked good variety.
The new series stars James Wolk, Billy Magnussen, Dania Ramirez, Danielle Campbell, and Dorian Missick. Michael Raymond-James, Davi Santos, Sam Jaeger, Zabryna Guevara, Paul Wesley, and Kim Cattrall are also set to appear, according to Deadline.
Tell Me A Story is premiering on CBS All-Access on Halloween, with new episodes released weekly on Thursdays. And needless to say: if you’re skittish, this probably isn’t the kind of tale you should read, err...watch before bedtime.
Advertisement