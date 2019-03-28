"Something that’s been especially fun in creating Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists is that we were able to set the show in the same universe that the original Pretty Little Liars lived," said showrunner I. Marlene King in statement to Refinery29. "So not only are we getting to dive deeper into the lives of Mona and Alison, but we also get to learn more about some of the other original PLLs along the way — where they are, who they’re with and what’s happened to them since we left Rosewood."