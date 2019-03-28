Pretty Little Liars spin-off The Perfectionists may have a new dead body and a just-as-twisted “whodunnit” to unpack, but that doesn’t mean the series hasn’t forgotten its roots. In fact, on Wednesday’s episode “Sex, Lies, and Alibis,” Pretty Little Liars fans were treated to a long-awaited happy ending for one of the original show’s key couples.
The 2017 Pretty Little Liars finale united plenty of the show’s will they, won’t they ships. Aria (Lucy Hale) and Ezra (Ian Harding) walked down the aisle. Emily (Shay Mitchell) and Alison (Sasha Pieterse) promised to do the same, eventually. Hanna (Ashley Benson) and Caleb (Tyler Blackburn), who eloped episodes earlier, even shared that they were starting a family.
Sure, Emily and Alison are all but over, thanks to the PLL spin-off taking place many miles from Rosewood, but with every broken relationship, showrunner I. Marlene King has, apparently, mended an old one. In the new Perfectionists episode, Mona (Janel Parrish) calls up Hanna, who delivers news that will make any Spoby shipper (read: me) quite pleased.
The last viewers saw high school sweethearts Spencer and Toby was in the PLL finale, and they don’t end up together in an official sense, though a romantic reunion is heavily teased. But now The Perfectionists has revealed that they’re totally A Thing again...in a major way.
“What do you mean, Spencer and Toby eloped?!,” Mona asks on the phone call. “Are they registered somewhere? Of course I want to get them a gift!”
That’s not the only news from the OG Liars that Mona’s phone call bestows upon us. Mona also asks Hanna about “the baby,” revealing that, yes, Hanna and Caleb are parents.
"Something that’s been especially fun in creating Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists is that we were able to set the show in the same universe that the original Pretty Little Liars lived," said showrunner I. Marlene King in statement to Refinery29. "So not only are we getting to dive deeper into the lives of Mona and Alison, but we also get to learn more about some of the other original PLLs along the way — where they are, who they’re with and what’s happened to them since we left Rosewood."
It’s really just too bad that the Haleb baby couldn’t throw flower petals at the Spoby nuptials.
