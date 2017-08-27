After seven seasons and 160 episodes, Pretty Little Liars is gone, but it will never be forgotten. Especially by those fans who still lose sleep wondering what happened to their favorite PLL couple Spencer (Troian Bellisario) and Toby (Keegan Allen). Luckily, creator I. Marlene King can't keep a secret and is sharing what exactly happened to Spencer and Toby after the finale.
As Teen Vogue pointed out, King spilled the beans about the couple on Instagram, writing, "As the person who created Spoby, it never occurred to me that Spoby fans would not be happy with the finale." That's a little surprising, being that King knew that ending for those two was pretty ambiguous and that these fans were looking for concrete answers. Not to mention, that King herself had admitted she'd been bullied by PLL fans when the series took turns that they didn't like.
One point of contention for fans was that in the finale, Spencer and Toby don't kiss. He comes all the way back from Africa, only to find out that Spencer has an evil twin named Alex Drake, who slept with mistakenly. Being that she was evil, it's no surprise she wouldn't clarify that for him, but King wanted to make it clear that she's Team Spoby even if they didn't get the happy ending fans were hoping for.
"That moment when Toby knew in his heart who the real Spencer was," King wrote of the scene in which it's Toby who can tell the difference between Spencer and her twin. "For me it was a huge romantic moment. Worthy of an epic love story. For me it was understood.... Spoby was and is end game."
Maybe fans will one day get a chance to see Spoby together again on one of those possible PLL spinoffs. Right, Marlene?
