As the person who created Spoby, it never occurred to me that Spoby fans would not be happy with the finale. That moment when Toby knew in his heart who the real Spencer was... for me it was a huge romantic moment. Worthy of an epic love story. ❤️ For me it was understood.... Spoby was and is end game

