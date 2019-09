While Pretty Little Liars — and any show with an impassioned fan base — may feel like it belongs to each individual fan, the truth is, it doesn't. It's just a TV show that you're lucky enough to have connected with. There's no "right" or "wrong" way for King and the rest of the writers to tell this story — there's only the story that they decide to tell. And even if King decided to be all about fan service — which, honestly, she is more than many other TV writers out there, hence the Emison babies and proposal — there's simply no way to make everyone happy, or to unite a couple that everyone wants to be endgame. So, my fellow PLL fans: Get the hell over it, and let King live.