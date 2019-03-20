"Emily and Alison were such a beautiful couple, and it was really important to me to be true to who they are, and to be true to why they are separated now, and why they can’t be together anymore” showrunner I. Marlene King tells Refinery29 during a set visit. "I hope that fans are open to the honesty of that relationship, and will embrace how that relationship evolves over these 10 episodes. I’m hopeful that we’ll earn the right for Alison to find love again."