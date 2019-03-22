It may only be the start of spring, but Anthropologie is debuting an even earlier early dose of summer with its newest sunshine-inspired home collection. The stylish lifestyle site has been slowly rolling out its summer lineup over the past few days — and for the kickoff of Anthro Day, it's now offering all the dreamy goods at 20% off through March, 24 for Perks' members (with bonus free shipping for today only). Yes, this killer deal is a clear call to sign up for Anthropologie's loyalty program — but if you've been considering it, now's the time to take that plunge.
The collection includes an eye-catching range of weather-resistant furniture to décor and dining essentials, crafted from natural materials and designed with whimsical prints. You'll find everything from animal-shaped rattan bar carts to a vibrant fruit-printed chairs, multicolored sea-grass coasters, hand-painted monogrammed tumblers, radiant indoor-outdoor area rugs, and even a chicly-tasseled beach umbrella or two.
Ahead we've selected our 22 favorite items worth shopping and saving on now while the sale lasts. Scroll on to effortlessly turn your space into a sweet summertime oasis — and let the weather catch up.
