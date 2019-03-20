Congratulations are in order for Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson. According to People, the pair have welcomed their third baby into the world.
Per the report, Simpson gave birth on Tuesday to a baby girl the couple named Birdie Mae Johnson. She will join siblings Ace Knute and Maxwell "Maxi" Drew.
The fashion designer took to Instagram to share the good news.
"We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson. 3.19.19. 10 Pounds 13 Ounces," wrote Simpson.
It's not surprising that the "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer used social media to share the news of her newborn — she has long documented her pregnancy journey on Instagram, often to adorable (and sometimes hilarious) results.
Simpson confirmed her pregnancy back in September of 2018, with a cute post on Instagram featuring her other two children and a slew of pink balloons.
"SURPRISE... This little baby girl will make us a family of five," she captioned the pic. "We couldn't be happier to announce this precious blessing of life."
Later, Simpson joked about her pregnancy on the social media platform. On a photo of Simpson holding up a broken toilet seat, she wrote:
"Warning...Don’t lean back on the toilet when pregnant."
