"I lived through several wars, and they were never really fun. Why? Because I was shot at!" Those are lines of poetry from the great, prophetic poet Moondog, the Key West resident at the heart of Harmony Korine's latest acid trip, The Beach Bum.
On screen, Matthew McConaughey, with crooked teeth and stringy beach blonde hair, brings Moondog and all his idiosyncrasies to life. It's a role he was meant to play as the Internet and McConaughey himself would likely tell you. And, unlike war, it's also really fucking fun.
Refinery29 is exclusively debuting a clip from the film in which we see an older, more burned-out Moondog, watching a video of a younger, more strung out Moondog, recite a poem from one of his own collections. "Fucking good, Moondog," he tells the screen, cheers-ing himself with a half-empty tallboy of Pabst Blue Ribbon.
McConaughey's endearing, disgusting, and hilarious character is joined by a crew of dirty, strangely dressed misfits portrayed by some of Hollywood's best: Jonah Hill as his seedy Southern agent, Zac Efron as his metal Christian friend with the panini hair, and Martin Lawrence as a dolphin obsessed captain with a coke addicted parrot. Plus, there's Isla Fisher and Snoop Dogg and Jimmy Buffet.
Now doesn't that sound like poetry come to life?
Beach Bum opens everywhere March 29.
