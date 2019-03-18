Much like Axe and Lara’s boys, Wendy and Chuck’s kids have gotten just enough screen time to establish they exist, but not enough to actually matter to the plot. The fact that parenthood isn’t the centerpiece of a woman character’s life is refreshing, but Billions also fails to give Wendy an inner life beyond the office. Even her sex life with Chuck, and their engaging in S&M, is shown to be mostly about him.