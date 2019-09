Part of the appeal of Billions is that it offers mere mortals a glimpse into the lives of the very, very rich. It’s wealth porn . Our emotional investment in the ups and downs of Axe’s hedge fund, or Chuck’s career as a U.S. Attorney pays off in purring sports cars, glass TriBeCa penthouses, and elite glossy, wood-paneled, members-only clubs. This is how men dream of spending their money. What’s missing is a woman’s perspective. I would watch an hour-long sequence of Wendy shopping for her amazing wardrobe. Years at Axe Cap have made her rich, yet we never see her frivolously spending like the men around her do. I want to see Wendy buy an island! Or, get the most ridiculously expensive facial ever! Let her be weird and selfish and irresponsible! Why does that have to remain in the sole purview of men like Axe?