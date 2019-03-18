That, essentially, sums up what Chuck is trying to do throughout this episode. He’s flexing his muscles as a power broker on a journey that takes him knocking on the door of every powerful person for favors. A man named Mr. Brogan comes asking for a permit for a handgun (his strange reasoning: he has horses and his wife — who he calls “the kid” — likes jewelry. Clearly, the dude just wants a handgun). The only reason Chuck tries to fulfill the near-impossible task of obtaining a carry handgun permit from the police commissioner is because the pressure is on. He needs support before Jock (Clancy Brown) and Bryan (Toby Leonard Moore) squash all of his rising ambitions.