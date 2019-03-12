Meet The Cast Of Billions, The Best Machiavellian Maneuverers Around

It's an exciting time to be a Billions fan. On Sunday, March 17, 2019, the fast-paced show about the power brokers of New York is back on Showtime for season 4. Luckily, you don't need to be well-versed in either finance or law to follow this show about finance and law. All that's required is an appreciation of crackling dialogue, pop culture references, and some of the most complex revenge schemes on TV.
The show follows the orbits of Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis), a billionaire hedge fund manager, and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), who until season 3 was the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and devoted his career to pursuing financial law-breakers like Bobby. Bobby and Chuck's lives intersected in another major way: Chuck's wife, Wendy (Maggie Siff), worked at Axe Capital as a performance coach. As of season four, Bobby and Chuck have brokered a truce. How long will that peace last?
Here are your Billions training wheels — a guide to the show's sprawling ensemble cast. Start with season 1. We'll see you at season 4 in no time.
Nina Arianda
Who She Plays: Rebecca Cantu, an extremely successful businesswoman who might just be Bobby's match.
Where You've Seen Her: To date, Arianda's most significant, long-running TV role has been in Amazon's Goliath. Though she did appear in 30 Rock as a character named "Pizzarina Sbarro." Arianda has extensive stage credits in Broadway and Off Broadway shows, notably Venus in Fur and Born Yesterday.
