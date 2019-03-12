Story from TV Shows

Meet The Cast Of Billions, The Best Machiavellian Maneuverers Around

Elena Nicolaou
Photo: Courtesy of IMDb.
It's an exciting time to be a Billions fan. On Sunday, March 17, 2019, the fast-paced show about the power brokers of New York is back on Showtime for season 4. Luckily, you don't need to be well-versed in either finance or law to follow this show about finance and law. All that's required is an appreciation of crackling dialogue, pop culture references, and some of the most complex revenge schemes on TV.
The show follows the orbits of Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis), a billionaire hedge fund manager, and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), who until season 3 was the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and devoted his career to pursuing financial law-breakers like Bobby. Bobby and Chuck's lives intersected in another major way: Chuck's wife, Wendy (Maggie Siff), worked at Axe Capital as a performance coach. As of season four, Bobby and Chuck have brokered a truce. How long will that peace last?
Here are your Billions training wheels — a guide to the show's sprawling ensemble cast. Start with season 1. We'll see you at season 4 in no time.
Damian Lewis

Who He Plays: Bobby "Axe" Axelrod, the billionaire hedge fund manager you'll hate yourself for loving. He grew up working class and, through sheer brilliance (and questionable ethics), climbed his way to the top of the finance food chain. His fund, Axe Capital, is extremely successful.

Where You've Seen Him: Lewis and his electric blue eyes captivated audiences on another Showtime show, Homeland. The Brit won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his work as Sergeant Nicholas Brody. For some period piece action, catch him in Wolf Hall and The Forstye Saga.
Malin Akerman

Who She Plays: Lara Axelrod, Bobby's wife. She and Bobby met long before they become billionaires. They have two kids together. As of last season, their marriage is on the rocks.

Where You've Seen Her: Aside from the classic rom-coms The Proposal and 27 Dresses? Akerman was Silk Spectre II in the superhero film Watchmen, and was the star of Trophy Wife, a cultishly beloved, canceled-too-soon ABC sitcom, from 2013-2014. Akerman just booked the lead on Prism, an NBC show, so she will be on Billions less frequently.
Paul Giamatti

Who He Plays: Chuck Rhoades, a U.S. District Attorney with a near-perfect prosecution rate. He goes after the "big bads" of the finance industry, but his own moral track record isn't pristine either.

Where You've Seen Him: Billions is Paul Giamatti's longest-running stint on a TV show. until now, he's been an established, acclaimed movie actor, from Sideways to Cinderella Man and the recent Netflix movie Private Life.
Maggie Siff

Who She Plays: Wendy Rhoades, the bridge between Billions' worlds. She's married to Chuck and works as a performance coach at Axe Capital. For the first three seasons of Billions, she was torn between her husband and her closest business partner. Since Chuck and Axe have now reached a truce, she might get some relief.

Where You've Seen Her: Veterans of Peak TV will know Siff as Rachel on Mad Men and Dr. Tara Knowles Teller on Sons of Anarchy.
Asia Kate Dillon

Who They Play: Taylor Mason started off at Axe Capital as an intern. Soon, they had impressed Bobby so much that they were making major decisions. At the end of last season, Taylor left Axe Capital and started their own firm. Taylor is the first gender non-binary character on TV (Asia Kate Dillon also identifies as gender non-binary).

Where You've Seen Them: Dillon previously played Brandy Epps on Orange is the New Black.
David Costabile

Who He Plays: Michael "Wags" Wagner, who is Axe's right-hand man. He speaks in 90% pop culture quotes and is who you want to call for a wild night out.

Where You've Seen Him: A whole lot of TV shows, like Breaking Bad, Damages, Flight of the Conchords, Suits, and The Wire.
Dan Soder

Who He Plays: Dudley Mafee had been one of the best execution traders at Axe Capital. He brought on Taylor as an intern. As of last season's finale, he's jumped ship for Taylor Mason Capital.

Where You've Seen Him: Dan Soder is actually a better known comedian and comic actor than dramatic actor. He's been on MTV's Guy Code, Comedy Central's Inside Amy Schumer, and the upcoming movie, Drunk Parents.
Daniel K. Isaac

Who He Plays: Ben Kim is an analyst at Axe Capital who has only recently overcome his mortal fear of Bobby Axelrod. Unlike Mafee, he's stayed aboard the Axe Cap ship.

Where You've Seen Him: Ben on Billions is Daniel K. Isaac's most significant role to date, but he's also made an award-winning short film about his relationship with his mother.
Glenn Fleshler

Who He Plays: Orrin Bach, Bobby's lawyer. He is a major enabler.

Where You've Seen Him: Fleshler has been a supporting actor on many TV shows, including Boardwalk Empire, The Night Of, Barry, and Waco.
Terry Kinney

Who He Plays: Hall, Bobby's fixer. Hall is one of the few people Bobby is completely transparent with — and he has to be. Together, they get up to some really illegal activities.

Where You've Seen Him: Terry Kinney has had an extensive career, making him one of those actors you "know from something," but can't quite place. His most extended role was as Tim McManus in the HBO prison show Oz. Once you start seeing him, you'll see him everywhere.
Stephen Kunken

Who He Plays: Ari Spyros, a former SEC investigator and the current Head of Compliance of Axe Capital. He's one of the most loathsome characters on TV, and it's amazing.

Where You've Seen Him: Compared to Commander Putnam, Kunken's authoritarian and misogynistic character on The Handmaid's Tale, Ari Spyros is a dreamboat. Fittingly, Kunken also appeared in The Wolf of Wall Street.
Kelly AuCoin

Who He Plays: "Dollar" Bill Stearn, one of Axe Capital's oldest and most loyal employees. He prides himself as the guy who will get things done. Often, that means rooting out information used for insider trading.

Where You've Seen Him: Brace yourselves for this one. Though he looks virtually unrecognizable now, AuCoin played the floppy-haired Pastor Tim on The Americans. He'll be in Drunk Parents with Dan Soder in 2019.
Condola Rashad

Who She Plays: Kate Sacker, an assistant DA who worked under Chuck Rhoades for many years. She and Bryan Connerty used to be a thing.

Where You've Seen Her: Did you miss Rashad's star turn as Joan of Arc in Saint Joan on Broadway? Alas. The four-time Tony nominee has also been in the TV shows Smash and Master of None, as well as the recent Netflix movie Come Sunday.
Jeffrey DeMunn

Who He Plays: Chuck Rhoades, Sr., the most controlling political patriarch since Joe Kennedy. Chuck steers his son's career from afar; occasionally, his son listens.

Where You've Seen Him: The Walking Dead, as well as various Stephen King adaptations: The Green Mile, Shawshank Redemption, The Mist, and the TV miniseries The Storm of the Century.
Toby Leonard Moore

Who He Plays: Bryan Connerty had been Chuck Rhoades' right-hand man in the District Attorney's office. After Chuck was forced out, Connerty is poised to take his job. Connerty is far more idealistic than Chuck.

Where You've Seen Him: The Australian actor has appeared in John Wick and Daredevil.
Clancy Brown

Who He Plays: Waylon "Jock" Jeffcoat, the aggressive new Attorney General. He has it out for Chuck Rhoades.

Where You've Seen Him: Most of Clancy Brown's credits are as a voice actor, but he also appeared in The Shawshank Redemption.
John Malkovich

Who He Plays: Grigor Andalov, the bastion of "dark money" in Billions. He has ties to the Russian mob. He's a dangerous last resort, but Bobby and Taylor both find themselves at his door at different points.

Where You've Seen Him: John Malkovich is so famous that he can drop in for fun roles as Russian mobsters on Billions. Recently, the Oscar nominee played Hercule Poirot in BBC's The ABC Murders and the cynical final survivor in Bird Box. His most notable roles are in Being John Malkovich (duh), Dangerous Liasions, Con Air, Of Mice and Men, The Man in the Iron Mask, and Velvet Buzzsaw.
Ben Shenkman

Who He Plays: Ira Schirmer, Chuck's lawyer friend. He is not to be confused with Ari Spyros, even though they have similar names and appearances.

Where You've Seen Him: He's been in many TV shows — Royal Pains, Burn Notice, and Damages, to name a few. The theater vet won an Emmy for his performance as Louis in HBO's 2003 miniseries adaptation of Angels in America.
Nina Arianda

Who She Plays: Rebecca Cantu, an extremely successful businesswoman who might just be Bobby's match.

Where You've Seen Her: To date, Arianda's most significant, long-running TV role has been in Amazon's Goliath. Though she did appear in 30 Rock as a character named "Pizzarina Sbarro." Arianda has extensive stage credits in Broadway and Off Broadway shows, notably Venus in Fur and Born Yesterday.
