When Billions is off the air, I often find myself wishing that all shows featured the crackling, fast-paced, pop culture-infused dialogue of Billions. Come March, the drought will be over. The Showtime drama and ultimate Dad show is returning for a fourth season on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at 9 p.m.
This upcoming season is set to feature a fresh new rivalry. Past seasons focused on the endless escalation between billionaire hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Now, Bobby has a new enemy: His former protege, Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon), who just left Axe Capital and formed their own hedge fund.
After last season's finale, we have a lot of questions about season 4. Will Bobby and Chuck actually help each other this season? Will Wendy (Maggie Siff) finally experience a moment’s reprieve from assuaging two needy men’s emotional crises? Can Taylor's quant-based fund compete with Bobby's razor-sharp intuition? Will someone finally kick Jock Jeffcoat (Clancy Brown) off his high horse?
The teaser trailer holds some clues about the dynamics we can expect in season 4. Obviously, since this is Billions we’re talking about, all of the trailer’s dialogue is exceedingly and delightfully dramatic. “We now live in a universe split down the middle,” Bobby commands to his Axe Capital troops. “Everyone’s going to have to pick a side.”
Here we go! This is a hell of a season, folks. March 17, 2019 it begins! @sho_billions! #Billions. Let’s. Go. pic.twitter.com/vZ61rbjAqT— Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) December 19, 2018
To make things easy, Bobby and Chuck both clearly express their season 4 mission statements. “What I want is for Taylor to have nothing,” Bobby says. Chuck’s line is a bit more poetic, and a bit more vague: “What I want is vengeance and it will be had.”
Though the best line in the trailer has to go to Wendy’s cool face as she hands over an envelope. Granted, that’s not technically dialogue, but Wendy’s glare speaks volumes.
So, have you picked your side yet? You have until March 17 to choose.
