Celebrities Send Support Following Death Of Louis Tomlinson's 18-Year-Old Sister Félicité

On Thursday, BBC confirmed that Louis Tomlinson's younger sister, Félicité, had died at the age of 18. She reportedly went into cardiac arrest in her London apartment early Wednesday morning. The site also reports that Scotland Yard pronounced her dead upon arriving at the scene. No further details have been provided.
Félicité was a model and influencer, who recently took up DJing according to her Instagram. Celebrities, fans, and friends of Louis expressed their sympathies for the singer, who has dealt with another tragedy in the years following his rise to fame as a member of One Direction.
Louis was scheduled to perform his new song "Two of Us" on Friday evening — about his relationship with his late mother — but has cancelled his appearance in order to grieve the unexpected death of his sister.
Louis has not yet addressed Félicité's passing publicly. When contacted by Refinery29, the singer's rep had no comment.
On Twitter, James Corden, Charlie Puth, and fans of both siblings shared messages of support.
Such incredibly sad news today. You’re not on your own in this @Louis_Tomlinson So many people are pulling for you and your family right now x— James Corden (@JKCorden) March 15, 2019
Prayers to Louis Tomlinson. I can’t imagine how hard it is right now. Love to you brother I’m so sorry and my prayers are with you.— charlie puth (@charlieputh) March 15, 2019
I don't need an album, new music or a tour. Now I don't care if I don't have the opportunity to meet. The only thing I want, need and care about is your well-being and happiness. I know you are strong to face this and support your family. @Louis_Tomlinson pic.twitter.com/H1nDsc9Shq— Anna Bgh ?? (@anna_bbgh) March 15, 2019
Rest in peace Fizzy, the world should know this amazing woman. Felicite Grace was much more than Louis Tomlinson’s sister, she was a powerful woman, wrote poems, had a clothing store, was such a inspiration for millions of people and helped so many people with their confidence ! pic.twitter.com/MnGE6RuUrg— sofi ◟̽◞̽ #TwoOfUs (@tommokissy) March 15, 2019
