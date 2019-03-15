Story from Pop Culture

Celebrities Send Support Following Death Of Louis Tomlinson's 18-Year-Old Sister Félicité

Morgan Baila
Photo: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
On Thursday, BBC confirmed that Louis Tomlinson's younger sister, Félicité, had died at the age of 18. She reportedly went into cardiac arrest in her London apartment early Wednesday morning. The site also reports that Scotland Yard pronounced her dead upon arriving at the scene. No further details have been provided.
Félicité was a model and influencer, who recently took up DJing according to her Instagram. Celebrities, fans, and friends of Louis expressed their sympathies for the singer, who has dealt with another tragedy in the years following his rise to fame as a member of One Direction.
In December of 2016, his mother, who had been fighting a long battle with leukemia, passed away.
Louis was scheduled to perform his new song "Two of Us" on Friday evening — about his relationship with his late mother — but has cancelled his appearance in order to grieve the unexpected death of his sister.
Louis has not yet addressed Félicité's passing publicly. When contacted by Refinery29, the singer's rep had no comment.
Family ❤️

On Twitter, James Corden, Charlie Puth, and fans of both siblings shared messages of support.
