A short clip of the encounter went viral because it showed the group of teens, some wearing MAGA hats like Nick, seemingly surrounding a much smaller group of Indigenous protesters and making fun of Phillips specifically, who was singing and beating a drum. In the following days, as more information and videos emerged , the students said they were being harassed by members of the fringe Black Israelite movement, who were also in the area. The teens, including Nick, said that they met Phillips and his companions as they were defending themselves from the Black Israelites. An investigation commissioned by the Diocese of Covington and conducted by an independent firm cleared the students of any wrongdoing. Regardless, the incident led to a heated debate across the nation over the issues of privilege, free speech, and the media's responsibility in how the incident was portrayed.