It's ultimately why he really had no choice but to go after her. He didn't want to be with Hannah G. or Tayshia, and he'd already told Cassie that. So he went to her to tell her, once more, that he was serious about being with her in any capacity that she could handle. Right now that's just as a couple who's dating. Will things change by the time After The Final Rose airs? Possibly. The finale of The Bachelor was filmed in November . Perhaps over the last four months, Cassie was able to get to a point where she wanted to get engaged. Perhaps not. What matters most is that she and Colton were able to come to an agreement about how to move forward with their relationship in a way that worked for them.