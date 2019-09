Pete Davidson Gets One Thing Right & One Thing Very Wrong On SNL

Unfortunately, Davidson then lit 30 Rock on fire with his hot takes about Kelly and Jackson. He boasted that he still listens to “Ignition (Remix)”; perhaps he’s one of the people that have increased Kelly’s music streams since the horrific allegations have been in the news. (Kelly and Jackson’s estate deny all allegations against them.) Davidson argues for, essentially, critical consumption of art — that is, enjoying the art of awful people while simultaneously acknowledging that they are awful. Problem is, money talks, and these accused abusers gets money every time someone plays his music on Spotify. Davidson gets it so wrong by forgetting this fact. When we spend money on art by abusers, we signal that their actions are worth the cost to their victims. The flow of dollars allows such abusers to maintain their systems of abuse, including infrastructure and tools of manipulation, enablers in their circle, and paying off victims to be silent. Surviving R. Kelly and Finding Neverland make this point very well: money and abuse go hand-in-hand.