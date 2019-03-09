Gayle King Says R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Will Regret This Moment

Gayle King’s interview with R.Kelly and his girlfriends on CBS This Morning is a master class in how to maintain composure in tense situations. But don’t for one second think King was okay with the attitude she caught from Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage during their sit-down.
Following the interview, the veteran journalist told Time that she “didn’t want to get snippy with [Clary]” the way she got snippy with her, but wanted to tell her that one day she would regret this moment.
“I also wanted to say, ‘Yes, but I am not dating R. Kelly, who is perceived to be a child predator. That’s the difference, and that’s why this is a valid question,’” King told the publication. In the end, though, she held her tongue. “I saw no point in chastising her.” Kelly denies the allegations against him.
It all started when King asked the two women what their relationship is with Kelly. Clary quickly snapped, “We’re with him. That’s our relationship.”
Clary, 21, and Savage, 23, went on to explain that the two of them and Kelly are like a “family,” going to movies and amusement parks together. King pressed and delicately clarified that wanted to discuss their sexual relationship.
“First of all I’m not here to talk about my personal life,” Clary sniped. “I would never share with no one what I do in or out of the bedroom and as a woman I’m sure you would not either.”
In the moment, King said, “No, I wouldn’t,” and was prevented from finishing her thought by Clary, who cut her off, saying, “So, next question.” Clary and Savage later defended Kelly and dismissed claims made by their parents that there’s anything nefarious about their relationship.
“R. Kelly is allegedly getting out of jail very soon, but who knows how long he’s going to be out of jail,” King told Time. “And at the end of the day, she’s going to need her family. Let’s hope that the time will come where she will see things differently than what she sees today.”
In February, Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. At least three of the alleged victims are minors. The singer was also taken back into custody on Wednesday for failing to pay $161,000 in child support.
