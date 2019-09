R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts Of Aggravated Sexual Abuse

Kelly, who was indicted in 2002 on 21 counts of child pornography, has recently come under renewed scrutiny following the talked-about Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly, which described his overwhelming history of alleged sexual assault and abuse. In mid-February, the New Yorker reported that t he discovery of new evidence placed Kelly very close to indictment . The "new evidence" in question was reportedly a 45-minute video featuring graphic and disturbing images of the musician with an underage woman.