Starz’s upcoming Now Apocalypse, premiering Sunday, March 10, is a show that traffics in a lot of questions. Is leading man Ulysses (Avan Jogia) extremely high off of his vape pen, or is he actually recognizing signs of the alien apocalypse, as the title suggests? Who bought Ford (Beau Mirchoff) his teeny-tiny shorts? Are people really having sex in their living rooms, in full view of their clearly uncomfortable roommates?
However, the most paramount question of the series is: Where I have seen all of these people before? Because the Now Apocalypse cast is absolutely stacked with stars of teen shows past. There are alumni from MTV sudsers like Teen Wolf and Awkward., along with the all-grown-up performers of kids’ cable shows including Victorious and Lab Rats.
Essentially, Now Apocalypse exists as a lengthy immersion in TV deja vu — now with more sex and shirtlessness than Disney would ever allow. Keep reading to find out who is in the cast, where you’ve seen them before, and who they're playing now. At least you’ll be far less confused than Ulysses ever is.