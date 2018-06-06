The Fosters Series Finale Part 2 Recap: Never Sign A Pre-Nuptial Agreement

Mariana, most importantly, needs a travel buddy for her summer in Europe. This is probably why she drifts back towards Mat, her ex. Mat reveals in this episode that he slept with someone else during a break. There are some technicalities involved: Mariana claims they were in a fight, but Mat says they broke up. My hot take: If you’re in a relationship so volatile that “fights” start to look like “breakups,” maybe it's best on the cutting room floor anyway.