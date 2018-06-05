Wyatt, the Other Guy, doesn’t have Mat’s bravado or accolades — Dark Veil is, according to Jamie, a great band — but he’s one of the show’s greatest characters, and it feels important to bring him back. He was initially Callie’s love interest, but he later fell in love with Mariana. Mariana, ever mercurial, chose Mat over Wyatt, leaving Wyatt to become a proto-Jesus. He’s building treehouses now, far from the spiffiness of someone Mariana would want to date. In honor of all the stay-at-home-and-build-treehouses people in the world, I desperately want Wyatt to win out in the end. He won’t. In the words of Mat, he’s Mariana’s plan B. Mariana, being cold and cruel and knowing what she’s doing, invites Wyatt to travel across Europe with her. Later, when he brings it up as a point of pride, Mariana scoffs. She didn’t mean it, Wyatt. She was just using you to not feel alone!