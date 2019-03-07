“I think because the alternative is more unbearable. I’ve always used songwriting very therapeutically and this last era was no exception, but I also was really fortunate to cross paths with some other performers and artists who literally challenged and galvanized me. And one of them was Hannah Gadsby, whose show I got to see in London. And another one of those experiences was seeing Nick Cave and watching him craft and deliver an offering of art and film after his son died. It was so totally raw and vulnerable, especially coming from a person who was so cool and poised like Nick Cave. And in watching them and watching all the women standing up against Weinstein and Bill Cosby, it felt like dominoes were falling around me. Given the narrative that we’re up against, like Donald Trump and Brett Kavanaugh versus Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, it’s not a good time to wait. Things are too dangerous, so if you were ever going to stand up and [speak truthfully], now’s a pretty good time. And all of those things have inspired me to be less afraid.”