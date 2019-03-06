The Founder Of Girls Who Code Wants Women To Lose (& Win)

"And so, I ran against an incumbent in New York City in a primary which was a total no-no in 2010. It was not done, but I did it anyway. Before that, I was so focused on doing everything perfectly. This was the first time that I had done something that I was really putting myself out there and taking a risk and knowing it might not work out. It was the most amazing 10 months of my life because I felt free, but then I lost. The most interesting thing about losing was that it didn't break me. I'm not broken. I failed and I'm not broken. Before this, I was too afraid to fail because I literally thought it would break me and I wouldn't be able to recover.