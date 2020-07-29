J.Lo Lists The $8M Malibu Fixer Upper That Joanna Gaines Gave Her Advice On

Lopez and Rodriguez purchased the five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom home in February of 2019 for $6.6 million. Shortly after that, Joanna Gaines went did a walk-through of the home with the couple so that Lopez could share her vision for the space with the HGTV star. Now, it's back on the market for $7.99 million, according to People.



Perhaps Joanna Gaines told the couple that even she and Chip couldn't fix up this particular fixer-upper, or maybe J.Lo and A.Rod decided the remodel wasn't worth dealing with, especially in the midst of a pandemic. Whatever the reason, it looks like our dreams for a home renovation show starring J.Lo and J.Ga are dead — at least for now. That's par for the course in 2020.