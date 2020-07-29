J.Lo Lists The $8M Malibu Fixer Upper That Joanna Gaines Gave Her Advice On

For a minute there, in 2019, we thought we were about to get a Fixer Upper spin-off special where Joanna and Chip Gaines help Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez redo their oceanfront Malibu mansion. But it should come as no surprise that 2020 brings news that a crossover like that isn't going to happen. Yesterday, People reported that J.Lo and A.Rod listed the home that they once visited with Joanna Gaines.
Lopez and Rodriguez purchased the five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom home in February of 2019 for $6.6 million. Shortly after that, Joanna Gaines went did a walk-through of the home with the couple so that Lopez could share her vision for the space with the HGTV star. Now, it's back on the market for $7.99 million, according to People.
Perhaps Joanna Gaines told the couple that even she and Chip couldn't fix up this particular fixer-upper, or maybe J.Lo and A.Rod decided the remodel wasn't worth dealing with, especially in the midst of a pandemic. Whatever the reason, it looks like our dreams for a home renovation show starring J.Lo and J.Ga are dead — at least for now. That's par for the course in 2020.
This story was originally published on March 5, 2019
Recently, Jennifer Lopez, along with beau Alex Rodriguez, purchased an oceanfront mansion in Malibu for $6.6 million. Despite its massive price tag, the pop star revealed on a February episode of Ellen that it's "a house that needs work." J.Lo actually called the property, "a little fixer-upper," so really, who better to help her spruce up the home than Joanna Gaines, one of the stars of the HGTV show Fixer Upper?
Last week, Lopez and Gaines were spotted together with a camera crew taking in the view of the new home from the Malibu beach. A source told Refinery29 in an email today, "Jennifer wanted to walk the space with Joanna in person. They're both extremely busy, but it's hard to take on any kind of home project without actually seeing the space. There truly is no formal plan for any of the footage and there have not been any final decisions made in terms of whether Joanna will be involved in the project and/or to what extent. It was really just an opportunity for them to walk the space together and for Jo to hear Jennifer's vision for the space."
Though we don't yet know how involved Gaines will be in the project, last month, J.Lo did share that she and A.Rod FaceTimed with the former HGTV star about their new home. While on Ellen, the pop star explained that as a Fixer Upper super-fan, she was well aware that Gaines doesn't take on any projects outside of her hometown of Waco, TX, but she still fantasized about having the designer help them fix up the new place. So, in honor of their two-year anniversary, Rodriguez surprised Lopez with a virtual meeting with Gaines to discuss their plans for the Malibu property.
J.Lo gave DeGeneres and her fans a quick run-through of the call, and revealed that Joanna Gaines did offer to help with "this and that." We'll have to wait and see where this partnership leads, but for now, we're hoping for a new home renovation show starring J.Lo and J.Ga.