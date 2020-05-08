Have you heard? Documentaries are cool again. Last month, people were comparing notes between Netflix and Hulu's competing documentaries about the Fyre Festival, released within two days of each other. Take dream hampton's Surviving R. Kelly as the perfect example of documentaries' recent power and prominence: The six-part Lifetime series revealed years of R. Kelly's alleged sexual abuse, and may have been the tipping factor that led to Kelly's arrest.
With hundreds of acclaimed documentaries produced over the years, HBO remains the king of documentaries.
Leaving Neverland features two men alleging that Michael Jackson molested them for years. The Case Against Adnan Syed, revisits the case from the podcast Serial, often considered the locus of our current true crime craze. Finally, The Inventor, unpacks the Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos debacle. And those are just a handful of the offerings available.
HBO's documentaries have been making headlines (and angering Scientologists) for years. If documentaries are your thing, then look no further than HBO's massive cache of documentaries, stretching far back years.