9 Nail Polish Colors That Are Basically Spring Break In A Bottle

Ah, spring break. Even if you've been out of school since 2012, there's something universally nostalgic about the idea of taking a full ten days off of real life to jet off somewhere warm and sunny with your friends. The realities of 2020 spring break may be less than glamorous — maybe you're taking an Amtrak home to see mom and dad, or stuck somewhere frigid — but you can still feel the vibes with a fresh mani-pedi.