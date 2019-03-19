What happens when two of West Hollywood's finest pump things up in New York? We're about to find out when Bravo darlings Tom Schartz and Katie Maloney Schwartz appear on Summer House.
The couple, who televised their 2016 nuptials on Vanderpump Rules' fifth season will join the wet-and-wild fun in the Hamptons along with Stassi Schroeder to celebrate Summer House's third season. So far, we're not exactly sure when their episode will air; though, we're fairly certain their appearance won't be tied to a two-hour crossover event, as it was in Summer House's premiere episode.
The cast has also been relatively tight-lipped about their experiences on set since filming last summer (and Bravo declined to comment on any timing to Refinery29), but if the preview is any indication, the end result will be well worth the wait. After all, the Pump cast wouldn't fly across the country and not SURve up some entertaining television — and maybe a few TomTom-inspired cocktails.
In the span of two minutes, Carl Radke seemed to have confused the Schwartzes ("Who has it better than us... Nobody" — not sure who asked, but okay), the cast consumes an unholy amount of alcohol, and Schroeder claims Tom sustained a pretty uncomfortable injury.
"Look, Schwartz just went to the hospital to get his butthole checked," Schroeder told some of the Summer House cast. "Shit could be worse."
Um, ouch? What could possibly have prompted that, erm, unfortunate wound?
This wouldn't be the first time Schroeder made a splash in the Hamptons. In the first season of Summer House, she tried — and failed — to ignite sparks with Kyle Cooke. Schroeder's attempts at flirting backfired, however, as Cooke kept forgetting her name and compared her turtleneck bathing suit to the late Steve Jobs' wardrobe. Yeah, not the best look.
The incident didn't seem to bother Schroeder too much, though, as she and Cooke are still friends. That's for the best, especially since Cooke and Schroeder's friend, Amanda Batula (pictured above) announced their engagement last fall — not to mention Schroeder's budding relationship with Beau Clark!
What other drama awaits the VPR crew in the Hamptons, and how exactly did Schwartz end up in the hospital? It looks like we'll have to wait to find out — but, hopefully, not for long.
