Sheridan's manager Mitch Clem confirmed the death in a statement to Refinery29.
"Lisa passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning. She was at home in New Orleans. Obviously, we were all blindsided with this devastating loss. Lisa was deeply loved. We are heartbroken and enormously saddened. Cause of death is not known at this time. We are waiting for the coroner's report."
Clem also stated that Sheridan did not die by suicide, and that "any suggestion to the contrary is absolutely, 100% unfounded."
Sheridan worked steadily in the entertainment industry since 1997, mostly appearing in guest parts on television shows like CSI: NY, The Mentalist, Scandal, and The Fosters. She starred on the TV series Invasion from 2005 to 2006, and later appeared in two episodes of Halt and Catch Fire in 2014.
On the film side, Sheridan appeared in movies like Beat, where she met one-time fiancé, Ron Livingston, A Magic Christmas, and Only God Can. It was on the last film that she met friend Donna D’Errico, who posted a kind message to the late actress on Facebook.
"It’s so rare to find kind, gentle souls like hers in this industry, this city…even this world. Truly one of the most genuinely sweet and gentle people I’ve ever come across in my life. She brought a sweetness and bright energy to any room she happened to walk into…even in her darker times," D'Errico wrote. "I am devastated by this loss. I had just spoken with her and everything seemed great and she seemed happy and in good spirits. Everyone who knew her loved and adored her. Goodbye and goodnight sweet angel…I will miss you terribly. Please send up prayers for her family."
Sheridan's Instagram also reveals she was a talented photographer who often documented her home of New Orleans.
