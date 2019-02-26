A New Alliance Has Been Formed Between Game Of Thrones & Oreo

Game Of Thrones fans have been anxiously waiting for the HBO series to return for its final season for about a year and a half. Now, with less than two months left, GoT enthusiasts just got one more thing to wait for: Game Of Thrones-themed Oreos.
Over the weekend, a snack fan account known on Instagram as @candyhunting posted a photo of a black package of the cookies that had Game Of Thrones-related names and words like "Lannister," "Targaryen," and "white walker" written all over it. The package also bore the brand name Oreo scrolled in the HBO show's official font. Unsurprisingly, this one post has received a lot of attention from both cookie lovers and fans of the show.
After spotting this Instagram post, we reached out to Oreo, and a representative confirmed that Game Of Thrones-themed cookies are, indeed, in the works. "For now all we can share is a confirmation that cookies are, in fact, coming," the rep wrote to Refinery29 in an email this morning. The Oreo spokesperson also sent along a graphic that read, "Yes, it's true. A new alliance has been formed. April 2019 Oreo."
Though we didn't get an exact date for the launch of the GoT Oreos, April 2019 being included in the graphic makes us suspect that the themed product will be released around the same time that Game Of Thrones' final season premieres. Season 8 is expected to begin on April 14.
